It’s a girl for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have announced the birth of their baby girl. The doting parents shared a photo of their daughter's hand holding onto their fingers on Instagram this afternoon and even revealed the name of their tiny tot.

The couple decided to call their darling daughter Lyla Maria. The name Lyla is of Arabic origin and means 'night'.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Alongside the sweet announcement, Chris added: "Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."

"Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate," the proud dad wrote.

This is the couple's first child together. Chris is also a dad to seven-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine tied the knot last June and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they had been enjoying quality time together during lockdown,

"Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare. They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition."

Huge congratulations to the parents on the arrival of baby Lyla!