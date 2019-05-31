It’s a boy: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi welcomes her third child

Huge congratulations are in order for Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jionni LaValle who have welcomed a baby boy.

Snooki’s representative confirmed the wonderful news to People.

They revealed Snooki gave birth to a baby boy at 2.30 am on Thursday, May 30.

The parents decided to call their baby boy Angelo James.

The name Angelo is of Greek origin and means divine messenger.

Her baby boy weighed a healthy 7lbs 8oz.

The new parents gushed: “So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby. Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Snooki is also a mum to four-year-old Giovanna and six-year-old Lorenzo.

Her Jersey Shore co-stars were quick to congratulate her on the news.

“Perfect little Angelo,” said JWoww.

“So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much !! CJ can’t wait to meet his bestie,” Deena Nicole Cortese commented.

Snooki later posted a photo of her cuddling her baby boy on Instagram and thanked everyone for the well wishes.

“Thank you for all the love and blessings everyone. Mama is on cloud nine,” she said.

We are delighted for the Jersey Shore star.