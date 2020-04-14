Freddie Flintoff reveals wife welcomed baby boy at Christmas

Freddie Flintoff has revealed his wife gave birth to their fourth child last year. The cricketer shared the wonderful news during an interview with talkSPORT.

The proud dad shared that his wife Rachael welcomed a son at Christmas.

He shared: “Little Preston was born at Christmas – it is the first time I’ve actually spoken about it.”

The couple revealed that they were set to welcome their fourth child last October. When they announced the pregnancy, they said they were over the moon to be welcoming another child into their family.

Freddie and Rachael are also parents to 15-year-old Holly, 14-year-old Corey and 12-year-old Rocky.

Preston is such an adorable name and the perfect nod to Freddie’s hometown.

Huge congratulations to the parents on their little bundle of joy. There’s no doubt baby Preston is keeping their spirits up during these strange times.