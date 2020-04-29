It’s a boy! Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who have welcomed their first child together. The couple confirmed the birth of their son in a statement.

The new mum gave birth to their baby boy "at a London hospital earlier this morning".

A spokesperson said both mum and baby are healthy. They stated: "The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team," they added.

More to follow.