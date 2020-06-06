It’s a boy! Aston Merrygold and fiancée welcome their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for JLS member Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah-Louise Richard, who have welcomed their second child together.

The couple confirmed their news on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of their baby boy holding onto his mum and dad's fingers. The touching snap would melt your heart!

The singer revealed that their son was born on June 5 at 12.52pm.

Alongside the sweet photo, Aston revealed that they decided to call their son Macaulay Shay. The name is of Scottish origin and means 'son of righteousness'.

Aston gushed about their new arrival, "Welcome to the world baby boy. Macaulay Shay Merrygold 12:52pm 5/6/2020."

The Beat Again singer recently praised his other half for being such a superwoman throughout her entire pregnancy. On May 25, Sarah-Louise's original due date, he wrote about their growing family, "So it’s baby boy/girls due date.. October 3rd we took this as we had just found out life was guna change & get even more crazy (as you can see the panic was real)! I’ve watched only what I can describe as superwoman shine through this pregnancy (as she did the first) but I’m so proud & so in love with you @sarahlourichards I honestly can’t wait for our little family to become 4 But until then let’s sit back and enjoy the last couple hours or few days as a 3!"

The couple are also parents to two-year-old son Grayson.