It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan will be visiting Ireland VERY soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will embark on their first official royal tour this Autumn.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The tour will fall on the occasion of Invictus Sydney 2018.

The games are due to take place from October 20 to 27, so we expect the couple to set off on their tour around that time.

Rumour has it Meghan and Harry will also be visiting Ireland during the summer months. According to reports, the royal couple will visit the Emerald for two days in mid-July.

Meghan has been extremely enthusiastic about this new chapter of her life. The former actress admitted that she was excited about her new role in the royal family.

Shortly after they announced their engagement, Meghan told Sky News that she couldn’t wait to become a member of the royal family. The former Suits star said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. It’s a new chapter.”

Meghan has dazzled at previous royal engagements, receiving heaps of praise from the public for her calm disposition. We can’t even begin to imagine just how much pressure is on her shoulders.