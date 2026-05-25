Pharmacists Are Urging Mums-to-Be to Go Alcohol Free During Pregnancy

If you’re pregnant or planning to be, you’ve likely been bombarded with conflicting advice from well-meaning friends, family, and the endless scroll of social media. When it comes to alcohol, however, Ireland’s pharmacists are delivering a clear and unified message: the safest choice is no alcohol at all.

The advice is simple — and it starts before conception

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), in partnership with the HSE, has launched a new public information campaign aimed at supporting alcohol-free pregnancies through evidence-based health information. Their guidance is straightforward: if you’re planning a pregnancy, stop drinking now. And for couples trying to conceive, it’s healthier for both partners to avoid alcohol altogether.

For those who may have had a drink before realising they were pregnant — something many mums will relate to — the advice is to stop as soon as you find out, without guilt or panic.

Why does it matter so much?

In 2023, the World Health Organisation confirmed that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Any amount carries a risk of harm to a developing baby, at any stage of pregnancy. Alcohol use can increase the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, birth defects affecting the heart, kidneys and facial structure, and developmental delays that may not become apparent until later in childhood.

Ireland’s figures on this are sobering. The country has one of the highest estimated rates of prenatal alcohol exposure globally and is thought to have the third highest rate of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) in the world.

Confusion is common — and understandable

Despite the clear guidance, research shows that 42% of people don’t fully understand the risks of alcohol during pregnancy, and more than one in five believe that some alcohol is safe at this time. The IPU acknowledges that women can feel overwhelmed by mixed messages from those around them, and that this confusion can make it harder to commit to an alcohol-free pregnancy.

Your pharmacist is there to help

One of the key messages from this campaign is that you don’t have to figure it out alone. Susan O’Dwyer, Head of Professional Services at the IPU, emphasises that community pharmacists are a readily accessible source of practical, non-judgmental support. Whether you have questions about alcohol and pregnancy, or you’re finding it difficult to stop drinking, your local pharmacist can offer guidance and help you access further support through HSE services.

“Women and families should not feel they have to navigate conflicting advice alone,” Ms O’Dwyer said. “Community pharmacists can provide accessible, evidence-based guidance on alcohol and pregnancy and help people access further support where needed.”

The bottom line

There’s no magic number when it comes to a safe amount of alcohol in pregnancy — because that number is zero. If you’re unsure, worried, or simply need someone to talk to, pop into your local pharmacy. It’s one of the easiest and most supportive steps you can take for you and your baby. A big thank you to pharmacies in our community for helping to keep mums and babies safe.

For more information or support, visit your local pharmacy or contact the HSE at hse.ie.