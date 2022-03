Irish stars step out in style to celebrate best takeaways in Ireland.

The Round Room in Dublin’s iconic Mansion House played host to the eighth annual Just Eat Takeaway Awards last night, where popular Irish owned diner Ruby’s Pizza & Grill, Swords was crowned Ireland’s favourite Takeaway.

Over 68,000 votes were cast for local and independent takeaway eateries and convenience retailers right across Ireland in recent weeks with innovative new pop-ups, The Dough Box in Bray Co. Wicklow, a wood-fire pizza container famed for its pillow-like dough, and Cluck Chicken in Walkinstown, Dublin, hatched in 2020 and best known for their sticky Korean wings, taking home GOLD in the all-new Gamechanger and Best Newcomer categories.

Niamh Cullen and Frank Cardiff

Celebrating the 2021 Makers of Greatness and highlighting each of the restaurant’s unique contributions to the industry, the glamorous black-tie event, which was presented by popular comedian Joanne McNally, was developed by Just Eat to uncover the nation’s favourite takeaways.

Comedian Joanne McNally

Recognising the responsive efforts of restaurants and convenience retailers in the sector delivering great tasting quality cuisine, the night was a showcase of the diversity of choice and range of options now available to Just Eat customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A total of 188 restaurants and convenience retailers were nominated by Just Eat under 26 categories, with shortlisted representatives from all over the country joining Ireland’s leading online food ordering and delivery app on the night to find out who would take home the crown. The winners in each of the categories were decided by public vote, with the Just Eat Takeaway Awards giving customers the chance to support their favourite local Makers of Greatness.

Ashley Kehoe

Those in need of inspiration for their next order occasion, can look no further than these award winners, whether it’s a healthy breakfast or lunch to the home or office desk; something to look forward to with family and friends at the weekend or even your every-day essentials delivered straight to your door as the busyness of life resumes with Centra voted Best Convenience.

Vegan friendly, healthy Thai takeaway Camile Thai had the honour of taking home Best National Chain, while smoothie specialists Jump Juice, St. Stephen’s Green was named Best Healthy. Adding to their hall of fame and celebrating their win for Best Chipper, Leo Burdock’s, Rathmines was joined by Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun who was once again named Best Pizza and Lemon Tree in Finglas who won Best Chinese.

Those West of the Shannon celebrated into the night as Xian Tuam in Galway scooped another of the nation’s most prestigious awards – ‘Best Spice Bag.’

Provincial heroes included Saba To Go, Rathgar who walked away with ‘Best of Leinster,’ while Sambros in Limerick won gold in Munster. Beating off stiff competition The Chili Shack in Galway was the winner of Best of Connacht, with Burrito Loco, Letterkenny defending their title as Best of Ulster.

A full list of Just Eat Takeaway Award 2021 Winners can be found here