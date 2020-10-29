Irish soap crafted by people with disabilities & addiction makes a beautiful gift

Dublin based Social Enterprise ‘We Make Good’ has partnered with ChildVision and Coolmine Therapeutic Community to develop a range of hand-crafted soaps & self-care products with a progressive business angle; the soap range, Soap with Soul, is created by those conquering addiction or living with disabilities to offer a utilitarian approach to tackling issues of inclusivity.

The Soap With Soul range includes each of the following and we think they will make a beautiful Christmas gift.

Oatmeal and Honey Soap

Irish Sea Moss Soap

Irish Heather & Lavender Soap

Irish Garden Mint Soap

Wild Irish Rose Soap

Doggy Soap

Vegan lip balm

Lavender Bath bombs

You can purchase online here.

This project comes at an appropriate time in Irish culture, as Covid19 sweeps through our communities to reveal the fractured systems underneath – ones that have pushed many vulnerable people to the fringes. This project is here to raise the bar for inclusivity and wash away the stigma of disability and addiction, paving the way for a new kind of inclusive and enterprising Ireland. The process is innovative in that it empowers makers to redefine damaging perceptions that they have of themselves and that society has given them. It confidently allows its makers to take their place in society while also providing a beautiful product with a real story.

“Covid has really shown us that we need to change the way we prioritise the environment and work for a more equal society, where we focus on leaving no-one behind. These soaps exemplify these communal values in a really tangible way. They each come with a little story in the wrapper of how the project supports the makers to reach their potential, making them a really inspiring gift for this Christmas” Caroline Gardner, Co-founder of We Make Good.

“This range is beautiful – all natural and uniquely Irish, made here in Dublin and bringing about real change for the makers. It truly encapsulates what our brand is all about.” Joan Ellison, Co-founder of We Make Good.

The brand provides on-the-job training and an income for the makers and will either support them to move on to mainstream employment or aims to provide steady employment for the makers. ChildVision’s Lifelong Learning students, aged 18-23 years, have been working on valuable enterprise projects such as soap-making for some time but partnering with ‘We Make Good’ gives them the opportunity to collaborate together and have a direct connection to the public, a space to showcase all their hard work and see it sell.

“For many young people with sight loss and additional disabilities, once they finish their time with ChildVision there are very few further education or employment options available to them. This project is about harnessing their creativity and letting them, and the wider community, appreciate their ability to create something beautiful and useful. The knowledge that they can do something of value brings a real sense of purpose and that can be, quite literally, life changing” Amanda Deaton, Project Lead, Lifelong Learning, ChildVision.

This view is also reflected in the experience of Coolmine, an addiction treatment provider that believes that everyone should have the opportunity to overcome addiction and lead a fulfilled and productive life. Coolmine provides a range of quality community and residential services to empower people and their families to overcome addiction and support long-term recovery.

The range is made with locally sourced botanicals – and they’re sustainable, all natural and made by hands, not machines; so they’re good for every body!

This soap is a beacon of hope and a sign of things to come; new Ireland, new beginnings and everyone’s included. Every bar bought helps to keep this mission alive and makes a direct impact on amazing people, so spread the word and see how this little soap can shake things up for a better Ireland.