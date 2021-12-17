Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip & wife Sheena welcome baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip and his wife Sheena O’Buachalla who have welcomed the birth of their second child this past Thursday.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Jamie shared the first two gorgeous photos of his baby girl, and announced her arrival. This wonderful news came as quite a surprise to many, as he hadn’t publicly revealed that he was going to be a dad again.

38-year-old Jamie also announced his darling daughter’s beautiful and dainty name, Evie Billie Heaslip. The name Evie is of Hebrew origins meaning ‘life’ or ‘breath’. Meanwhile the name Billie is of English origins when used for a girl, and means ‘resolute protection’, with references to great music icons including Billie Holiday and Billie Eilish.

The first adorable snap Jamie shared was a black and white shot of little Evie laying in her hospital crib. The dad-of-two captioned the sweet image by writing his daughter’s name and the date she was born, 16/12/21.

The next photo is a lovely shot of Jamie cradling his new daughter in the hospital, with a colourfully decorated Christmas tree in the background.

“Little bundle of [love] in time for [Christmas],” Jamie captioned the gorgeous image.

Jamie and wife Sheena are already loving parents to their three-year-old daughter Harper, who is bound to be an excellent big sister!