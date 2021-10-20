Irish people now 33% more veggie-curious than ever before

As the nation trends towards methods of more sustainable living, it’s no surprise that our eating habits are following suit with Just Eat reporting an impressive 33% increase in demand for vegetarian options!

Celebrating International Vegetarian Month, Just Eat Ireland has revealed that demand for vegan green curry dishes rose by an incredible 83% in 2021, while the vegan edition of the nation’s favourite spice bag saw a 60% increase in orders during that same period.

With over 2,000 vegetarian dishes now available on Just Eat, here are just some of the best vegetarian hotspots across Ireland, sure to satisfy the nation’s growing curiosity!

LEON (Dublin). Didn't think takeaways served healthy food? Well, think again. LEON favourites include the falafel rice box, vegan cheezy fries, and the halloumi wrap.

The Gourmet Offensive (Galway). With a menu full of herbs, salads and spuds from local farmers in Galway, TGO are all about sustainability. Menu favourites include the Fake Steak Sandwich and the falafel wrap.

VeganKo (Cork). Veganko specialises in 100% plant-based fast food. All locally produced with a traditional taste but with an entirely different approach. Try the Chicknko burger, the Bacunko burger, or the Cheesko burger.

The Saucy Cow (Wicklow). The Saucy Cow do delicious vegan food that will have something for all your friends to enjoy! Favourite dishes include the Dzouble cheeseburger, McDaddy fries, and the Space Cowboy burger.

VFace (Dublin): Dublin’s first vegan burger joint. Animal burgers, made with plants.

A increasing trend towards ‘for all’ eateries with a wider selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options has also been reported by Just Eat Ireland, with an 11% increase in the number of restaurant partners adding a vegetarian option to their traditional Just Eat menu.

Whether you’re a seasoned vegetarian, a conscious flexitarian or just looking to add more veg to your traditional takeaway, Just Eat has something for everyone.

