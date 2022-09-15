Irish Oscar winner to appear on the Late Late Show this week

Roll up, roll up – the guest lineup for tomorrow night’s edition of The Late Late Show has just been announced, and it’s a star-studded one!

Irish acting legend Brenda Fricker will be joining presenter Ryan Tubridy to discuss what it was like to film the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel, Holding.

Brenda will reveal how progress is going on writing her as-yet-untitled memoir, and will also share a hilarious anecdote about her beloved dog, Juno.

After being postponed last week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the stars of Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals will finally be taking to the sofa. Mrs Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O’Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will explain their reasons for taking part in the show and wanting to face their biggest fears.

Credit: Ultimate Hell Week Instagram

Ryan will catch up with the Irish Rugby Sevens squad, fresh off their historic success last weekend after beating Australia to win bronze at the World Cup in Cape Town.

Baker and owner of 2210 Patisserie, Una Leonard, will share the story of how her love of baking saved her life, after hitting rock bottom. She will also discuss her journey that led her to creating a hugely successful business and landing a book deal.

Historian Michael B. Barry and photographer John O'Byrne will also be making an appearance to showcase their new book, The Irish Civil War in Colour. Audiences will be treated to an array of stunning photographs as Michael and John relay numerous stories of conflict from the Irish Civil War.

Mullingar band The Academic will be bringing some musical excitement to this week’s show, as they perform their new single, Don’t take It Personally.

You can catch all of these guests with Ryan on The Late Late Show, airing tomorrow night, Friday September 16, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.