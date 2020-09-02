Irish makeup guru, Keilidh Cashell is launching her own beauty range

Keilidh Cashell, the social media influencer from Co. Monaghan, otherwise known as @keilidhmua on Instagram, has really made a name for herself in the beauty world. Just last night, the makeup guru announced to her half a million followers that she is launching her very own beauty brand, named Kash Beauty.

"The biggest secret of all – Introducing my very own brand @kashbeauty. I cannot believe I am actually sitting down typing out this caption right now. I’ve wanted to tell you all about this for so long and now that it’s finally time.. I’m speechless," she wrote.

"I always envisioned myself with my own brand, it was always the biggest goal of mine, I just didn’t think it would be possible yet. But thanks to a lot of hard work, and endless support for you all.. here we are! Through my brand collaborations so far, a huge passion for creating products was born," Keilidh explained.

"There is nothing more fulfilling than creating something that can make other people happy or feel more confident in themselves. I cannot wait to share more with you guys FINALLY and I hope you’re excited and that I make you proud."

Other big names in the beauty community on social media were quick to show their excitement. Beauty YouTubers, James Charles, who also has his own makeup collection, exclaimed, "AHHHH YAYAYY," while Nikkie Tutorials commented, "CONGRATULATIONS," followed by three crown emojis.

Keilidh rose to fame on Instagram by creating and sharing her flawless and creative makeup looks. She's worked with many big brands in the past and has even released her own collection with Suzanne Jackson's SOSU brand, including an eyeshadow palette, lashes and makeup brushes.

However, this new venture, Kash Beauty, will be the start of the Irish influencer's new solo beauty brand, which she's launching on her own.