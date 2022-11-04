Irish luxury fashion trailblazer, Ashley McDonnell, launches new podcast ‘Tech Powered Luxury’

Often described as the real-life Emily In Paris, the latest venture from Galway native Ashley McDonnell will explore the unison of luxury and technology, delving deep into the minds of industry leaders, providing a platform to share experiences and insights.

With new episodes released every Tuesday, Ashley will speak to the brightest leaders in Luxury, Fashion and Tech, exploring the synergies between these two unique, yet widely blended, industries. Tech Powered Luxury will dive into the topics that are defining the future of the luxury world today.

Tech Powered Luxury is sponsored by Seabody, a Kerry-based tech-powered Beauty & Wellness brand. Seabody has developed a unique next-gen approach to seaweed-based skincare and supplements using state of the art in blue biotechnologies and marine biodiscovery identifying and releasing the superhero molecules from algae with key health benefits for inclusion in their most potent and closest to nature form in Seabody products.

Tech Powered Luxury is sponsored by Seabody



In each episode, Ashley will explore the entire meaning of Luxury and Technology: from metafashion to influencer marketing, the role of AR and VR in the future of fashion and beauty, the impact of big tech in launching modern luxury brands and how digital is redefining heritage Maisons.

Confirmed guests for Season 1 include:

Founder of Irish skincare and supplement brand Seabody, Dr Helena McMahon

Global Head of Luxury at Snapchat, Geoffrey Perez

COO of Exclusible, Olivier Moingeon

Founders of digital couture brand Auroboros, Alissa Aulbekova and Paula Sello,

Founder of Parklu, Kim Leitzes

Irish jewellery brand founder Chupi Sweetman

Vice President of Farfetch, Alexis Bonhomme

With podcasts set to reach 464.7 million listeners worldwide in 2023 (Statista.com), Tech Powered Luxury will provide a platform for market leaders and tastemakers to share their wealth of knowledge and insights, exploring the synergies between two fascinating worlds, sure to educate and excite all who listen.

Ashley McDonnell



When speaking about the launch of Tech Powered Luxury, Ashley McDonnell says, “The Tech and Luxury industries are two of the biggest globally in terms of market value, reaching $1.6 trillion and $303 billion respectively in 2021. Ireland is certainly a hub for tech giants and start-ups alike, and powers many of the international luxury houses around the world with cutting edge technology. When it comes to luxury goods, technology is leveraged at every stage of the business: design, production, communication, sales and much more. Tech Powered Luxury is not just a podcast, but also a YouTube series and an MBA course at HEC Paris (#1 Executive MBA Globally), where I did my own Masters in Management in 2015. Over the last 10 years, it’s technology that has majorly shaken up the luxury industry and democratized the market by bringing new channels and opportunity for brands and international talent to develop. My goal with Tech Powered Luxury is two-folder. Firstly, to provide an educational and informative platform for anyone who dreams of working at the crossroads of luxury and technology, and secondly, to give people already in this space the much-needed, industry-insider knowledge on how to harness the power of technology effectively”.

Dr. Helena Mc Mahon of Seabody said of the podcast sponsorship, “The team at Seabody are delighted to sponsor this groundbreaking and educative podcast. Through our zero waste, nature and science-based strategy we have been able to achieve in the space of a year what has eluded many – the creation of a high efficacy, sustainable, nature-based luxury nutraceuticals and cosmetics through the use of technology which is what Tech Powered Luxury is all about”.

When speaking about the podcast, Shreya Tyagi, Innovation Manager at Christian Dior, Paris, says, “Tech Powered Luxury is the podcast that I wish existed when I was a student as well as when I was starting out in my career, and now, again, as Innovation Manager within a traditional luxury house. This will be the new and much needed resource that I can share with stakeholders to learn in a relevant and informative way.”

Listen to Tech Powered Luxury on your streaming service now.