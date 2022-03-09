Irish chocolatier Lir launches stunning range of Easter Eggs for 2022.

For Easter 2022, Lir Chocolates has extended its range of stunning Easter Eggs, hand-finished by their talented chocolatiers in Navan, Co. Meath. As well as enjoying some chocolatey indulgence this Easter, Lir makes it easier to be kind to the planet too, with its fully recyclable packaging.

Lir Chocolates Nutty Easter Egg €12

Lir’s delicious chocolate egg creations are housed in gorgeous packaging which is 99% plastic free and fully sustainable. This Lir collection, which includes five delectable varieties, can also be delivered direct to your door from www.lirchocolates.com or picked up in selected stores nationwide.

New for 2022, is the stunning Lir Nutty Egg, a divine Belgian milk chocolate egg, hand decorated in cocoa nibs and almonds, paired with delicious hazelnut truffles encasing a praline centre (250g, €12). Also included in Lir’s premium Easter Egg range are the eye-catching Lir Milk Chocolate Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles, (230g €10); and the Lir Dark Chocolate Egg with Milk Chocolate Truffles (230g €10), which would both delight the chocolate-lover in your life.

Lir Mini Easter Eggs €6

Also returning to the collection this year, by popular demand, is the Lir Crispy Caramel Egg, a glorious combination of Belgian milk chocolate with crispy caramel pieces, presented with Lir’s mouth-watering Salted Caramel Truffles (155g €8). White chocolate lovers will also be delighted to get their hands on Lir’s Creamy White Chocolate Egg, also presented with the much-loved Salted Caramel Truffles (155g €8).

For those of us who like to indulge in a small treat-to-self on or before the big day, Lir’s pack of Mini Salted Caramel Eggs (90g €6), six irresistibly speckled Milk Chocolate mini eggs filled with a luscious sea salted caramel ganache, are absolutely perfect for that ‘just because’ moment.

Lir Milk Chocolate Easter Egg €10

Katie Byrne, Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented: “For Easter 2022, we’re delighted to add the stunning new Lir Nutty Egg to our premium range and to bring back some of our most popular and delicious eggs from previous years, which can be delivered direct to your door for those who prefer hassle-free shopping. We’re also delighted that, thanks to our innovative new packaging, we can make it easier for our customers to make environmentally-friendly choices and still enjoy and spread some joy and happiness this Easter.

The Lir Easter Egg range is available from selected Tesco, Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide. You can also shop for Lir Chocolates online at www.lirchocolates.com and join the conversation online @LirChocolates.