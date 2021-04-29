Irish activewear brand Peachylean bags 100K on Dragons’ Den

We couldn’t be prouder of Peachylean, our favourite activewear brand which just so happens to be Irish. Today, Thursday, April 29, Sharon Keegan, CEO and founder of Peachylean appeared on the UK reality TV program, Dragons’ Den in the hope of securing investment finance for her business.

The show which was filmed in keeping with Covid restrictions in 2020, aired tonight where Sharon pitched to the Dragons’ asking for £100,000 pounds investment in return for 11% of her business Peachylean Ltd and was successful in her bid as 3 of the 5 Dragon’s offered cash investments on the night.

The three Dragons to invest included Touker Suleyman, Sara Davis and Tej Lalvani. Having studied their backgrounds Sharon agreed on 30% equity for 100,000 pounds, this investment as she described them in the pitch as “The Dream Team” as the combination of the team now in place brings significant experience and knowledge to the Peachylean team especially in light of it being an ecommerce, retail and lifestyle business.

Speaking about her big win, Sharon said, “We are all hugely proud to appear, and be successful, on a platform as prestigious and well known as Dragons’ Den. Pitching to the Dragons’ on the BBC was greatly symbolic, and a big turning point for me as I had to battle my inner dragon first.”

“The battle to believe I could achieve such a momentous win, was, in itself a breakthrough. Having to Pitch to my own inner critic first, insuring her, that I was good enough, brave enough, strong enough, and I could do it! To receive three offers from such well-respected businesspeople shows the financial viability of the idea which as a founder is incredibly gratifying.”

After losing 5 stone and bouncing back from post-natal depression with her two boys, Liam & Bob, Sharon was compelled to help other women going through similar experiences and support them to move for their mind and gain confidence and self-esteem, ultimately empowering them and encouraging them to love themselves and as such Peachylean was born.

In a world of fast fashion, Peachylean is a company with a very human story. Peachylean has a core vision of Support for everybody. Too many women are left feeling behind the curve, comparing themselves with the person they think they ought to be, or with other people they think they ought to be like.

Since establishing in 2018, Peachylean has scaled rapidly, making significant inroads into the Irish market. The company now boasts an exceptional all female design and management team and their innovative, award winning Irish support wear now sells worldwide and continues to gain momentum.

Peachylean is supported by Enterprise Ireland and given the impressive growth to date, CEO & Chief Confidence Creator Sharon Keegan has demonstrated how to turn a kitchen table idea into a profitable, ground-breaking business.

