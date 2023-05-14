Ireland’s Special Olympics team gears up for the world stage

Susan Brady, MD of Consumer and Small Business at eir Ireland (third from the left), together with Team Ireland volunteers Louise Grant, Brian O'Callaghan and Muireann O'Neil (from left to right) are ready for Special Olympics Berlin 2023 in Team Ireland official kit

This year marks 20 years since Ireland hosted the first Special Olympics World Games outside of the US, in 2003. eir were proud sponsors of this momentous occasion and have once again shown their support for Special Olympics Ireland and their volunteers who will be travelling to support Team Ireland at the World Summer Games this June, by sponsoring the official volunteer kit and ensuring the Special Olympics Ireland team stay connected as they travel.

Berlin, Germany will host the 2023 World Summer Games 17th – 25th, the largest inclusive sporting event in the world. The World Games will feature over 7,000 athletes from 190 nations, who will be competing in 26 different sports. Team Ireland consists of 73 athletes who will be competing in 12 sports, supported by a team of over 60 volunteers. The volunteer team proudly represent all five Special Olympics Ireland regions – Connaught, Eastern, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster.

Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir Consumer and Small Business said: “We're thrilled to continue our long partnership with Special Olympics Ireland, supporting them in every way we can. From sponsoring volunteer kits to providing connectivity and employee fundraising, we in eir are committed to making a difference to the lives of athletes and communities across Ireland. Since our partnership begin in 1985, eir and Special Olympics Ireland have worked together to create the longest running charity partnership Ireland. Along the way we have worked together to transform lives through sport for people with an intellectual disability. We're excited to see the athletes and volunteers heading off to Berlin to represent Ireland and we know that they are going to make Ireland proud”

Matt English, CEO of Special Olympics Ireland said “we’re extremely proud of our partnership with eir which is fast approaching 40 years. This partnership has had a huge impact on the Special Olympics communities across Ireland. We’re thrilled that eir have kindly sponsored the uniforms and kit for over 60 Team Ireland volunteers who will form part of the green army travelling to Berlin this June. Volunteers are the driving force behind our organisation and are integral at every level of the programme from grass roots to World Games. Thank you to eir for their continued support and generosity towards Special Olympics Ireland.”

A Team Ireland volunteer and father of Special Olympics athlete, Brian O’Callaghan said about his participation in the Games “My journey with Special Olympics started at the Ireland Games in Limerick in 2010, having just welcomed a son with Down Syndrome to the world. For me this is a long-term commitment and I feel so proud to be involved with such a supportive community.”