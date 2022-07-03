Irish brand Filthy Rich launches new plant-powered protein drinks.

Filthy Rich is a new first-of-its-kind plant-based protein and vitamin shake range designed to fuel outdoor adventures, workouts and busy days.

Formulated in Ireland, Filthy Rich shakes are dairy-free, gluten-free, low in sugar, high in vitamins and minerals, and contain 20g of pea protein – all in one delicious on-the-go drink.

Filthy Rich shakes are now rolling out across Spar stores nationwide and are available in selected SuperValu stores, independent retailers across Ireland and online at getfilthyrich.com.

We all know that your health is your wealth. Now, for the first time in Ireland, you can get a delicious daily fix of plant-based protein and vitamins in one ready-to-drink shake. Filthy Rich is a new Irish range of plant-powered shakes perfect for when you need a morning-time boost, a midday pick-me-up or pep in your step to take on your next outdoor adventure or workout.

Filthy Rich shakes are dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and low in sugar. Each 330ml recyclable carton comes loaded with 20g of vegan pea protein, 100% of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C, and 30% of your recommended daily magnesium and calcium.

On a mission to inspire people to invest more in their health, Filthy Rich is Ireland’s first plant-based protein and vitamin shake and comes in two delicious flavours, Cacao and Vanilla (RRP €3.30). The shakes are available in SuperValu and SPAR stores, from independent retailers across Ireland, and online at getfilthyrich.com.

The creamy coconut-milk base comes with lashings of plant-based pea protein and is rich in vitamins and minerals to help you make the most of real-world experiences, from hikes to sea swims and naturally zap that afternoon slump while at your desk.

The inspiration behind the drinks came when founder Conor Palmer, who follows a plant-based diet, struggled to get his fix of protein, vitamins and minerals while out and about doing his favourite outdoor activities.

Over a two-year-long product development process, Conor worked with a team at Teagasc, Cork, who helped bring the vision to life. The result is Filthy Rich, a new and innovative plant-based shake that ticks all the boxes: high in protein, loaded with vitamins and minerals, low in sugar and full of flavour.

Speaking about Filthy Rich’s launch, founder Conor Palmer said: “As a small Irish company, we are proud to be introducing a new and innovative product that has been created and formulated in Ireland. Whether you’re vegan or just looking for healthier alternatives, we believe Filthy Rich shakes are a delicious and sustainable way to help you invest in your health. Our vision is that Filthy Rich shakes will help people get more out of life by becoming the go-to drink to fuel hikes, sea swims, and other outdoor real-world adventures across Ireland.”

The 330ml shakes are available in Cacao and Vanilla flavours from retailers nationwide (RRP €3.30). You can also stock up at getfilthyrich.com with online-exclusive multipacks of 8 shakes (€26.40) and the best-selling Get Rich Quick Kit (€13.20), loaded with two of each of the delicious flavoured shakes.