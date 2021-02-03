Ireland AM’s Laura Woods caught cursing on her son’s zoom class

Ireland AM presenter Laura Woods hasn’t had it easy lately, and has quite possibly made the ultimate homeschooling faux pas on her son’s zoom class this week.

Let’s be real, we’ve had our fair share of zoom call annoyances since the start of the pandemic, whether it be dodgy wifi signals or inconvenient interruptions from various family members, we’ve had it all. While we’ve had many a child barge in on our zoom calls, it seems the tables have now turned.

Mum-of-two Laura Woods took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share her hilarious blunder while her son was on a virtual pilates class this week. It seems Laura’s dog was chewing up their lovely skirting board, only to be shouted at minutes later.

However, while 43-year-old Laura was cursing at her dog to behave, she forgot that her son was nearby on a virtual class, with his mic on for all to hear.

“When you roar at the dog to ‘STOP CHEWING THE EFFING SKIRTNG BOARD’ only to realise you forgot to mute your son’s zoom Pilates class & have broadcast your cursing rant to a load of 10 year olds trying to find their chi. Please tell me I’m not alone here!,” Laura hilariously wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the ripped up skirting board.

Thankfully, fellow mums and teachers alike rushed to the comment section to set Laura’s mind at ease.

Fellow Irish presenter Lucy Kennedy confessed that she was in a similar boat, writing, “Woodsey I shouted at Holly this morning and had my mic open!!!!!!”. To this Laura thankfully replied, “Ok that’s worse you win the bad mom award for today.”

One teacher shared her experience, commenting, “Laura, I’m a primary teacher and I’ve had the funniest videos and zooms from lots of homes. My own son included. It’s def not just you.”

Another fellow mum felt her pain, as she recalled, “Happened to me a few times my teenage daughter is having a zoom meeting with her teacher and I’m roaring at the dog cause he pooped on the carpet, she’s mortified the whole class heard me!”

It seems you're definitely not alone when it comes to embarrassing your kids here, Laura!