International Rosé Day: Aldi is now selling cans of rosé for €1.99

International Rosé Day is taing place on Friday, June 26 this year and we're eager to celebrate the joyous occasion!

It is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favourite pink drink! International Rosé Day is observed annually on the fourth Friday in June. Rosé is one of the oldest known type of wine and well known as the drink of the summer.

Aldi’s range of rosé wines gets better and better by the season, and this year is no different. With something for all rosé lovers, you’ll be spoiled for choice this International Rosé Day.

They are even selling cans of rosé for €1.99 and we cannot wait to try them. Castellore Sparkling Rosé Can is a refreshing drink with the summery smell of strawberries and scents of peach.

Rosé wines are generally made from red grapes and are very versatile wines, perfect for a garden barbecue. They are lighter than red wine and deeper than white wine. The pink hue of rosé wine depends on the time the grape skin stays in contact with the juice, also known as maceration. There are rosé wines that are semi-sparkling or sparkling, with different intensities of sweetness levels and dryness.

If you're celebrating International Rosé Day then why not try Aldi's Specially Selected Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé for €9.99. Crafted in the heart of Provence, this dry rosé displays elegantly delicate layers of strawberry, red cherry and raspberry flavours with a delicate note of herbs. Perfect as an aperitif, it also airs excellently with fish, grilled meat and vegetables.

The Featherweight White Zinfandel for €4.49 is our go-to rosé for catch ups with the girls. The Featherweight White Zinfandel is an expertly crafted blend using Californian White Zinfandel grapes, with a beautifully natural, vibrant pink colour and luscious, fresh strawberry aromas. The wine has a lively and full flavour of fruit juices. At only 5.5% ABV, it is the perfect aperitif and a great companion to fruity desserts.

The above products and are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide now.