Instagram is testing a donate button so you can give to charities

Instagram is our go-to for stunning travel snaps, beauty inspiration and checking in on what our besties are up to.

The app doesn't currently have the same ability as Facebook and sites like GoFundMe to allow it's users to raise money for worthy causes.

However, that could be about to change, as it seems the app is testing a Donate button.

Instagram is working on "Donation" sticker It lets users to start fundraisers for their favorite non-profits pic.twitter.com/hrhjkpPNpM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2019

Spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Instagram is trialling the button in its Stories feature,

The donate sticker would act similarly to Facebook's fundraising options.

Based on the screenshot, it looks like 'grammers will be able to search through a list of nonprofits and charities, and choose one to share with their followers.

The sticker will then be added to the story, where viewers can choose to take action via a donation.

Sadly, it is not confirmed that the Donate element will make it to all users, as not all tested features become a permanent part of the app.