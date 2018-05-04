SHEmazing!
Insta-inspo: Lauren Arthurs’ kimono has us dreaming of a mini break

When we think of perfectly styled Irish influencers, Lauren Arthurs springs to mind immediately.

The blogger and style maven took to Instagram recently to showcase a pretty unique take on the classic summer kimono, and we're all about it.

 

A post shared by Lauren Arthurs (@lovelauren_eu) on

Lauren opted for this golden-hued oriental-inspired kimono with a cinched, button down waist and fitted lower sleeves. 

The silky finish adds a luxe touch to an otherwise very affordable statement piece. 

The low cut neckline leaves rooms for some layered necklaces, or leave the decollatage bare and add a pair of tasselled earrings. 

Bershka Kimono €45.99

Rather than teaming this piece with jeans and sandals like the stylists at Bershka, Lauren went for an edgy pair of chunky Doc Martin boots. 

She also went bare-legged, adding some black shorts and her black Gucci Marmont handbag. 

 

A post shared by Lauren Arthurs (@lovelauren_eu) on

This piece is perfect for a summer holiday, thrown over a bikini and some chunky sandals. 

We would also weAr this kimono open, with a black turtleneck top and black jeans. 

 Another piece to add to our wish list…

