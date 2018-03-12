Inspiration alert: 5 foodies you need to follow on Instagram immediately
We are constantly on the look out for new and wonderful people to follow on Instgram – from beauty gurus and fashion queens, so hilarious animals and fabulous foodies.
So we thought it would be fun to share with you some of our favourite feeds – starting with some of the amazing foodies we know and love.
Check out all these delicious pages, and try not to be totally inspired:
1. The Nutri Nuts
These plant based honeys are possibly the only reason I would ever consider ditching meat. Their Instagram page is flooded with a food diary so full of colour, the food almost looks as good as it tastes. An Insta 'start-up' of sorts, these Irish ladies are just beginning to gain a following, but I have no doubt we'll be seeing big things from them in the future. Give them a follow, you'll be glad you did.
2. Thomas Joseph
Okay so this fine fella happens to work alongside Martha Stewart, so needless to say, he knows his shit. He's the Director of Food Development at Martha Stewart Living, and has an Instagram feed (optimum word) full of the most delicious look food you've ever seen. We need to try that cauliflower soup, FYI.
roasted cauliflower soup w. almonds, capers, chives and creme fraiche. recipe -> toss one large head of cauliflower (cut into small florets) with olive oil, salt and pepper. spread evenly on baking sheet and roast at 450 degrees until florets are slightly brown and tender. meanwhile, sauté one large onion (chopped) in a few tablespoon of butter – i like to get them brown bc more color = more flavor. add two quarts of chicken stock (you can substitute veg), one large russet potato (peeled and chopped), thyme leaves (about two tablespoons) and two peeled garlic cloves. bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. add cauliflower. season with salt and pepper. cook until potatoes are super tender and start to fall apart. blend. i like to use a #vitamix but and immersion blender works too. season w salt and pepper. garnish with toasted almonds, capers, chives and creme fraiche or sour cream
3. Amelia Rampe
Amelia is a New York based foodie, who loves eating in restaurants just as much as she loves putting together her own delicious creations. What do we love about her? She just loves food, in all shapes and forms. Carbs, meat, veggies – anything that Amelia feels like eating, she bloody well will. A fantastic relationship with food.
4. Evergreen Kitchen
Listen, I am a hardcore carnivore, but every now and then, a little vegetarian meal tickles my fancy. Usually, I get my veg-spiration from the evergreen kitchen – an Instagram duo who love colourful healthy food almost as much as they love eachother.
Serve these BBQ “Pulled Pork” Nachos and watch them disappear in 0.15286 seconds fla! Super easy and crazy good. All it takes is a can of jackfruit, seasonings and BBQ sauce; then pile it on tortilla chips with all the toppings. The “pulled pork” looks so much like the real stuff it’s almost scary(you’ve been warned). Recipe link in profile! If it’s your first time cooking jackfruit, you can find the cans at Asian grocery stores (and sometimes the Asian section of a traditional grocer). Just make sure to grab jackfruit in brine (not the kind in syrup). • #evergreenkitchen #onthetable #nachos #recipeoftheday #foodblogfeed #healthyeats #SuperBowl #healthyish #vegetarian #yommme #healthysnacks #imsomartha #eatyourveggies #popsugarfitness #realfood #feedfeed #f52grams #buzzfeast #instafood #vscofood #todayfood #easyecipes #eeeeeats #saveurmag #plantbased #feedyouresolution #plantpowered #foodphotography #vancouverfoodie #vancitybuzz @thefeedfeed @saveurmag @wholefoods
Have you tried our Vegan Tom Yum Soup yet ? So flavorful! A splash of coconut milk makes it extra creamy. It’s perfect for cold & snowy days like these. Zucchini noodles add a nice crunch – and extras can be kept for meal prep in the week. Recipe link in profile • #evergreenkitchen #vegan #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #glutenfree #feedfeed #food52 #saveur #thenewhealthy #healthyish #fitfood #mealprep #foodwinewomen #forkfeed #beautifulcuisines #instayum #recipeoftheday #beautifulcuisines #eatprettythings #foodstagram
5. Diethood
Macedonian-born mom of two Katerina Petrovska photographs and writes about the recipes she comes up with or adapts. You’ll find a medley of traditional, sweet, fusion, and Macedonian-American food on her blog and Instagram feed—all served up in style, humor, and liveliness.
CREAMY PAN SEARED SALMON WITH TOMATOES AND SPINACH! Quick, super easy, and SO delicious!!⠀ ⠀ RECIPE HERE: http://bit.ly/2DbxuTT⠀ ⠀ CLICKABLE LINK IN PROFILE @diethood⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #foodgawker #f52grams #bhgfood #TODAYfood #huffposttaste #eeeeeats #feedfeed @thefeedfeed @bravotopchef #goodeats #instafood #foodpics #foodstagram #buzzfeast #buzzfeed #yahoofood #foodandwine #inmykitchen #inseasonnow #beautifulcuisines #onthetable #thatsdarling #topcheftraditions #spinach #recipes #hautecuisine #diethood #foodblogeats #salmon
ONE POT CREAMY TOMATO PASTA! ⠀⠀⠀ Easy to make, delicious creamy pasta! Throw all of your ingredients into one pot and dinner will be ready in just 20 minutes!⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ GET THE RECIPE: http://bit.ly/2oHBxms⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ CLICKABLE LINK IN PROFILE @diethood⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #foodgawker #f52grams #bhgfood #TODAYfood #huffposttaste #eeeeeats #feedfeed @thefeedfeed @bravotopchef #goodeats #instafood #foodpics #foodstagram #buzzfeast #buzzfeed #yahoofood #foodandwine #inmykitchen #inseasonnow #beautifulcuisines #onthetable #thatsdarling #topcheftraditions #vegetarian #recipes #hautecuisine #diethood #foodblogeats #pasta