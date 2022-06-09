Insomnia has a new ice cream & milkshake range that you NEED to try.

Insomnia Coffee, Ireland’s leading independent coffee shop chain knows great taste! The brand is putting its expertise in exciting Irish tastebuds to good use with the launch of their ice cream and milkshake range this summer. The menu includes delicious versions of some of the nation’s favourite classic flavours, like the Insomnia Coke Float with McDaid’s Irish Cola, Rock Shandy Milkshake, along with scrumptious new crowd pleasers including Insomnia Ice cream Sundaes with Nutella or Kinder Bueno and the Insomnia Affogato.

These delicious, chilled treats will be available in selected stores nationwide from this week, just in time to make 2022 the coolest summer ever. From refreshingly fruity treats to decadent chocolate delights, Insomnia has created a menu with a flavour for everyone. The full range includes:

Milkshakes:

An array of gorgeous milkshakes featuring classics like the Chocolate Milkshake which is complemented with cream, chocolate sauce and flakes, the Rock Shandy Milkshake topped with whipped cream & zesty tangerine sauce, The Salted Caramel Latte is perfect for Insomnia Coffee lovers that enjoy their expresso but want to savour that summer feeling. It contains a mix of espresso, vanilla ice-cream, caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce for those who love both ice-cream and coffee.

Also available is the Create Your Own Cake Milkshake which allows customers to get creative and choose from brownie, muffin, cookie or rocky road to be blended into a succulent cool treat. All the milkshakes are served in retro milkshake glasses or mason jars and are retailing from €4.75.

Ice Cream Sundaes:

Our irresistible selection of Sundaes includes: the Insomnia Coke Float with McDaid’s Irish Cola that’s brimming with nostalgia, the reviving Affogato (real Irish dairy Ice-cream drenched with Insomnia’s signature espresso) and classic favourites like the Sundae with Nutella or Sundae with Kinder Bueno. The Sundaes are served in beautiful glassware and retail from €3.50 for the Affogato.

Whipped Ice Cream:

Decadent Whipped Ice Cream made with real Irish dairy ice-cream and served with a choice of toppings which include Smarties, Oreos or chocolate buttons.

For even more choice, customers can even create their own chilled masterpiece by choosing one of Insomnia’s counter treats to blend with ice cream. Customers can choose from two sizes, and they retail from €2.50.

Insomnia has partnered with Dairyglen Ice-Cream which is an Irish family run business based in Bray to supply the real Irish dairy premium ice-cream which is locally sourced. Insomnia will continue to launch new flavours and ice-cream products over the coming months.

Insomnia’s new ice cream and milkshake menu launches nationwide now. Visit your local store to find your favourite flavour!