Influencer Louise Cooney posts sweet insight into pregnancy so far

Louise Cooney has shared a sweet insight into her pregnancy journey so far after announcing the wonderful news that she’s expecting over the weekend.

Following the influx of congratulatory messages amid revealing she and her boyfriend, Mark Sweeney, will be having a little one together, the social media star shared a video of precious moments from her pregnancy journey so far.

Posting the clip to her 224K Instagram followers, Louise showed footage of her having scans done, images of her blossoming baby bump, and snippets of her telling loved ones that she is pregnant.

Credit: Louise Cooney Instagram

The tot’s grandparents received a bottle of wine with their new title printed on the label, while the baby’s aunt and uncle got a chocolate bar to reveal the good news that their family is expanding.

The influencer captioned the post, which is set to Ed Sheeran’s Small Bump, “Some special moments from the past few months. Thank you all so much for all of your well wishes, feeling so lucky & grateful for all the love”.

Cooney also revealed she is four months along as she closed off the caption by adding, “#4monthspregnant #excitingtimes”.

Credit: Louise Cooney Instagram

Many friends and followers of Louise’s headed to the comments to send her and Mark more well wishes.

One social media user wrote, “Big congratulations, such a special time for you guys enjoy every moment”.

“This is so cute and special, congrats you two!!”, penned a second follower.

Credit: Louise Cooney Instagram

A third added, “Big congrats, v cute, best of luck with the best journey of all”.

When announcing their duo would become a trio, the Limerick influencer shared a selfie to Instagram of her and Mark smiling from ear to ear as they held up her ultrasound photos.

She penned, “Soon to be 3. We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement”.