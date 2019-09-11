India Reynolds forced to deny cheating on Ovie Soko at a party

Love Island couples are having a bumpy ride over the last few days, between Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan's break-up and Greg O'Shea ruthlessly dumping Amber Gill by text (rude).

Their relationships only lasted five weeks, despite Amber and Greg beating Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to win the ITV2 show.

Now there's a possible cheating scandal on our hands *clutches rosary beads*. India Reynolds has been forced to deny cheating on national treasure, Ovie Soko.

28-year-old India has been accused of cheating on her 28-year-old basketballer beau with footballer Kieran Gibbs after allegations of them kissing at his birthday party emerged.

According to MailOnline, model India “grabbed and kissed” Kieran at the party, with a source claiming that she was overheard saying: “If Kieran made it official with me, I would dump Ovie.”

India has denied the claims with a representative for the third place contestant adding that the allegations are “absolutely not true. They've been friends for years”.

“She attended his birthday party with her family. She's in love with Ovie and would never hurt him. She's shocked and hurt at the claims,” a source told the publication

India and Ovie came third in this year’s Love Island, and seem to be going strong. The pair have posted their fair share of loved up snaps since the show's final six weeks ago.

Ovie sang India's praises during a recent appearance on This Morning; “I can’t say love. I think love is a thing that takes time to develop."

“But you know, we’re in a good place and we’re just going to put one foot in front of the other," he added.

"We’ve spent quite a lot of time together since leaving the show. She’s back in Reading at the moment handling some stuff, but we’ve been enjoying it, taking it in our stride.”

Time will tell whether Ovie will address the cheating rumours, but he's a chill man. We reckon he'll ignore the hype and focus on treating his lady like the gent he is.

Feature image: Instagram/@lovefromreyn