Indeora: The Irish brand bringing natural deodorants to beauty

Natural beauty has never been more prominent, especially with environmental and ethical factors now firmly in the public eye.

Finding the perfect deodorant that doesn't contain chemical or potentially harmful ingredients can be a challenge, but one Irish brand is blazing a trail in the search for healthy beauty habits.

We decided to trial Indeora's beautiful-smelling spray-on magnesium deodorant, for research purposes. We weren't let down, and the product deserves every bit of praise it has steadily earned.

Trying to feel fresh and clean throughout the day can be challenging. With stressful work routines and errands to run, it feels like we're constantly in a rush or on the go.

Squeezing in exercise or trips to the gym is a whole other story when it comes to smelling like roses, even multiple bursts of antiperspirant feels futile at times.

There is definitely a stereotypical opinion that natural deodorants aren't powerful enough to mask sweat for the entire day, but the coconut and vanilla scent of Indeora's product masked anything and everything for me.

Despite the fact that natural deodorants don't aim to stop you sweating, it has discovered an even better solution to keep you feeling like your best self.

Eimear Tully began Indeora after she began to question the components of everyday antiperspirants and their effect on her well-being.

She consulted with her partner, Dr Pranshul Chauhan, who was aware of the health risks of antiperspirant ingredients such as inorganic aluminium and propellants. Tully knew from then on that it was time to find a natural replacement, and she went on to create a brilliant product.

Many natural deodorants use baking soda as their base, which can irritate sensitive skin. Eimear started cooking up mixtures in her own kitchen which weren't comprised of harmful chemicals or irritants.

Her partner was knowledgeable on the principles of Ayurveda, an ancient medical practice which focusses on using naturally-derived active ingredients to benefit health.

Image: Instagram/@indeora.ie

Using magnesium is pure genius, as the mineral is responsible for countless functions in our bodies and a unique formulation of the mineral can keep you odour-free for up to 24 hours.

Eimear discovered the many benefits of oceanic-sourced magnesium as the perfect base for her deodorant, and we have to agree. Every woman could use one of these little bottles, they even slot perfectly into your purse for a quick refresher on a night out or on the sly at work.

After about one week straight of trialling the natural deodorant, I was totally hooked on the product. As somebody who only uses vegan, cruelty-free products with recyclable packaging, I struck gold with Indeora.

Free from aerosol gases, aluminium, baking soda and silicones, the gorgeous scented deodorant won't stain your clothes or block your pores. If you're asthmatic, it's a smart move to ditch the aerosol cans.

We cannot recommend it enough, ladies, try it for yourselves.

As if you aren't sold already, Indeora shipping is free for all Republic of Ireland customers. Check out their full list of products on their website.

Feature image: Instagram/@indeora.ie