Incredible lineup unveiled for The Late Late Show this Friday

It’s almost Friday, which means it’s nearly time for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show!

Ahead of tomorrow night’s live episode, the team behind RTÉ have unveiled an amazing lineup for this week’s Late Late Show.

It has been announced that host Patrick Kielty will be joined by Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister for Defence and Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris. The Tánaiste will be on hand to discuss some of the most important issues at the moment, including everything from Ireland’s stance on neutrality, to the ongoing threat of a trade war.

Minister Harris will also open up about his experience of being Taoiseach, and cementing his place in history as the youngest leader in the history of the Irish state.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the passing of her father, broadcaster Gerry Ryan, 2fm presenter Lottie Ryan will be speaking to Patrick about Gerry’s life and legacy. In her first in-depth television interview about her late father, Lottie will reflect on losing him when she was just 23. Lottie will also share memories of their close bond, and express what it means to her to follow in Gerry’s broadcasting footsteps.

Boyband stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden – also known as Boyzlife – will be live in the studio to chat all about their extraordinary careers, and why they have chosen to join forces on the stage. Keith and Brian will give behind-the-scenes stories about being in two of the world’s biggest boybands, Boyzone and Westlife, what it was like being managed by Louis Walsh, and how they navigated the music industry in their early twenties.

Finally, as the Grand Ole Opry marks its 100th anniversary, The Late Late Show will be paying tribute with a special performance of a timeless country classic from three of Ireland’s brightest young country stars – Claudia Buckley, David James and Gerry Guthrie.

The Late Late Show will broadcast tomorrow night (Friday, May 2) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.