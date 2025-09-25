Incredible lineup announced for this week’s The Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show has been announced!

The new series of The Late Late Show began earlier this month, with host Patrick Kielty returning for his third series in a row.

Now, ahead of this Friday’s episode, RTÉ have revealed the famous faces who will be joining Patrick on the sofa.

Earlier today, the broadcaster confirmed that the former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will be live in the studio.

Nicola will reflect on her time in office, the fight for Scottish independence, and why she decided to step away from being a politician. Nicola will also discuss her shocking arrest in June 2023, and reveal how she is dealing with life after politics.

Football legend Martin O’Neill will also be chatting to Patrick this week. The former Republic of Ireland manager will be looking back at his celebrated career – from playing in the World Cup with Northern Ireland and lifting two European Cups with Nottingham Forest, to his several managerial successes.

Martin will also deliver his thoughts on the future of Irish soccer, and what he thinks it will take to revive Ireland’s current performance on the pitch.

Comedian Neil Delamere will join Patrick to chat all about his brand-new stand-up tour. The funny man will share stories from the road, poke fun at Irish life and explain why reinvention is the name of the game.

Dundalk folk group The Mary Wallopers will be speaking to Patrick about their gig at Victorious festival last month. As well as chatting all things music, they will also be performing their latest single, The Juice.

Lastly, Patrick will be joined in the studio by the two surviving members of the Miami Showband, Stephen Travers and Des Lee, to mark fifty years since the devastating massacre. Alongside longtime friend of the band Fr. Brian D’Arcy, they will recall that tragic night in 1975, their search for truth, and the legacy of their bandmates.

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One tomorrow night (Friday, September 26) at 9:35pm.