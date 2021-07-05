In case you missed it: Your update on everything that happened on Love Island last night

(Derry Journal)

If you missed Love Island last night, never fear! We’re here with the rundown of absolutely everything that happened in last night’s hour and fifteen minute episode, from the new girl Rachel’s powerful entrance to Sharon and Aaron’s (Shaaron’s!) first day as a couple.

After Friday’s shocking recoupling in which Kaz and Toby and Jake and Liberty stayed in their original couplings, Faye chose newcomer Liam, Sharon and Aaron finally got together and Chloe, in a twist that no one saw coming, chose Hugo, Chuggs and Brad were left single.

We left Friday’s episode with the explosive entrance of new girl Rachel, who strutted her way into the Islander’s lives, throwing Brad and Chuggs into major competition. Rachel was told she would have to choose one of the boys to couple up with in 24 hours time.

Rachel is a breath of fresh air into the villa – she’s super confident, super chilled, and says that for her, it all comes down to personality. ‘I literally have no type,’ she shared with Chuggs when he made the first move, pulling her for a chat.

She was openly frank and straight up with Chuggs about his intentions, making us think she could be the hint of drama that many say is missing from this season. ‘I just want to know, are you just grafting to keep yourself safe?’ Awkward!

She spoke about how she loved the power of it, having the two boys awaiting her decision and how she doesn’t understand why Brad was left out of the coupling up. It was instantly obvious she was more attracted to him – but there was still a long 24 hours ahead!

Meanwhile, the rest of the new couples checked in with each other, Chloe and Hugo establishing that ‘we’ll have a laugh sharing a bed’, seeming to indicate it’s more of a friendship pairing, as Chloe gushed about how ‘genuine’ and ‘trustworthy’ Hugo was. ‘You’re probably the nicest boy in here’ she shared with him. ‘He’s good to have as a friend in here.’

Liam shared that he wasn’t sure if Faye would pick him and that he was glad that it ‘went in his favour’, while Faye laughed about finally being able to wear heels with 6ft 6” Liam at her side. Aaron and Sharon (finally!) got to be together properly and spoke about how he was ‘feeling good about being in an official couple’. They kissed again on the day beds and later on made out in their shared bed, a fact that Sharon was coy about with the girls on the balcony the next morning when the girls were sharing their experiences of their first night in new couples.

With the arrival of the new day, Rachel got down to business, laying out her plan for making her decision, and deciding to pull both boys for chats separately throughout the day.

‘There's definitely a bit of healthy competition going on between me and Brad,’ shared Chuggs. ‘Especially after Brad brought her tea this morning.’

Brad and Rachel chats were immediately deep, touching on their careers and past relationships. 'I love the getting to know each other stage ' Rachel told him. ‘But you look like such a f*** boy.' Her chats with Chuggs were more about surface stuff, with viewers immediately noticing that there was less banter, talking about her love of food and his love of animals.

‘She’s just got this energetic strike in her’ Chuggs said. ‘I can definitely see myself getting on with her so well.’

While all this was happening, a little shaking up was going on with some of the island’s steadiest couples. Kaz and Toby’s relationship isn’t quite as idyllic as it seems, with Kaz telling the girls that Toby wasn’t cuddling her as much as she wanted. ‘I want Toby to kiss me outside of challenge,’ she told them. ‘It’s not like he pushes me away…but I guess the things I like about him outweigh all that.’

This comes on the heels of the first night when some couples packed on some PDA in the communal bedroom. Toby and Kaz have been together for the entire show so far and haven’t very touchy feel-y at all. At the same time, Aaron shared advice with a conflicted Toby about physical contact and whether his feelings towards Kaz were more friendly than attracted. ‘I think she wants what Aaron and Sharon and Lib and Jake have. I don’t want to be giving kisses and cuddles…it wouldn't feel right for me.’ Toby told him. 'I think she likes me more than I like her.'

Jake left viewers angry when Hugo pulled him for chats about how his relationship with Liberty, the nations favourite, was progressing. He shared that the physical side of the relationship was ‘there’, but that he couldn’t guarantee his head wouldn’t be turned by another girl, if a ‘blonde, blue or green-eyed girl who was up for a laugh’ came into the villa. Someone tell Liberty!

The challenge this week was ‘Undercover Lover’ and was James Bond themed. The boys dressed in suits – which they then stripped out of – to ‘save’ their partner from the evil villain’s lair, before making them a ‘shaken, not stirred’ cocktail, while balancing on a shaky platform – bizarre, but hilarious. Rachel was conspicuously saved twice, first by Chuggs and then Brad, and later Brad was crowned ‘sexiest super spy’ by the girls.

Back in the dressing room, Rachel told the girls she liked both boys for different reasons and had no clue who she would pick. Both boys made their final play for her and Rachel reflects that ‘maybe there’s a reason Brad couldn’t find someone’ after talking with Faye about her time with Brad.

‘I haven’t a clue who I’m going to go for, but it’s great to have to pick between two hunky men!’ She laughed before the coupling. ‘It’s not fun having power. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.’

As it came down to the wire and the text came though, the devastating news was delivered making her decision that much harder:

'Rachel,’ The text read. ‘You must now decide who you want to couple up with. The boy not chosen will be dumped from the Island.'

The couples gathered round the firepit as Rachel told the two boys, ‘This has not been easy. You’re both amazing guys…I would like to couple up with this guy because I feel we have very similar take on life, he’s made me feel comfortable and sexy. I’m excited to see where things go with him. The boy I’d like to couple up with is….’

And with that, ITV left us on a cliff hanger!

This isn’t the first one of the season, and fans were raging at not getting Rachel’s decision last night. The Islanders are divided, with Chloe placing her bet on Chuggs and some of the other girls seeming to try to warn her away from Brad.

All will be revealed tonight Love Island fans!