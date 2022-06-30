Immersive Van Gogh offer flash discounts this weekend.

With discount code ‘VANGOGH20’ experience seekers can enjoy 20% off the immersive art journey that opened this summer in the RDS to rave press reviews. This 20% discount offer can be used on tickets purchased from today until Wednesday July 6th. Simply apply the code at checkout here.

Van Gogh Dublin is an immersive, all digital, hands-free experience that is perfect for our socially distant world. Its rich content is suitable for every audience, including families, school groups, couples, and seniors.

An iconic venue of scale with strong artistic and cultural links, the RDS is one of a select few Dublin venues with sufficient infrastructure to build an immersive exhibition of this scale and impact.

The event has been masterminded by Dublin based company Theatre of Light and multi-award-winning content powerhouse Nohlab. As part of the experience visitors will also be given the chance to view three award winning existing contemporary pieces of digital artwork, some of which feature in the famous Atelier Des Lumiere in Paris, that will take the visitor beyond Van Gogh, on a journey of the evolution on Art, Science and Light.

Speaking about what makes this immersive experience by one of the world’s most iconic artists so incredible, Project Director Jillian Wilson said:

“You get to walk through the fascinating and tragic life of Van Gogh, through his carefully curated artworks, chosen to fully absorb you in a multisensory experience, with mind-blowing audio-visual effects.”

Nohlab have created a unique journey whereby visitors will experience audio-visual storytelling at its best and will be submerged in Van Gogh's history and art work in an advanced digital format.

“When you first arrive you don’t know what to expect. Immediately you’re completely taken aback by how beautiful everything is and how impressive the digital artwork is, brought to life all around you. You then become completely absorbed by the journey, Van Gogh’s incredible talent and his fascinating life”.

“And it’s really not just for art lovers, people of any age and any interests will enjoy this spectacle”.

Immersive Yoga with Maura

The incredible tech behind Van Gogh Dublin has recently been repurposed to offer ‘yogis’ the most memorable yoga class of their life! Introducing: ‘Immersive Yoga with Maura’. Practice your downward dog surrounded by moving rainforests, cascading waterfalls, shooting stars and so much more. For this weekend only you can purchase 2 Yoga tickets for the price of 1, for a total of €25.62. Bringing each ticket right down to €12.81 only.

This offer will give you TWO TICKETS, the perfect excuse to bring a mate! Or if you’d prefer to enjoy this alone, single tickets have also been discounted to €17.74 for this weekend only, right down from €24.66. Each class is approximately 60 minutes in length and includes shavasana at the end. No previous yoga experience required. This class is a restorative vinyasa style sequence. Just bring an open mind and your yoga mat! All led by Irish yoga superstar Maura Rath.

For more details on both events and to book tickets click here.