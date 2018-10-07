‘I’m so sorry’: Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts

Kylie Minogue has announced that she won't be taking to the stage in both Dublin and Belfast tonight and tomorrow as part of her Golden Tour and our hearts are broken.

The pop legend was due to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight and Belfast’s SSE Arena tomorrow night, although she has now bowed out of both performances due to a throat infection.

She took to Twitter to let her fans know the bad news writing, “I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.''

She continued, 'I’ve been treating everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.”

Although, the good news is that she is working out rescheduling the dates.

“I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!). We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for understanding.''

Fans were quick to offer their well wishes and tell Kylie not to be in a hurry back.

One wrote, ''health is more important just please make sure you are ok before you come back to DUBLIN and Belfast hope you get better soon.''

While another said, ''Kylie you're not letting anyone down get well soon we love you millions.''

Feel better soon, we love ya.