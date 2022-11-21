I’m A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas reveals opinion on Matt Hancock

Scarlette Douglas has been reflecting on her time in the jungle!

The host of A Place In The Sun was evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last night, becoming the second campmate to do so.

Scarlette has since been speaking about her time in the Australian camp, and particularly, her thoughts on controversial campmate Matt Hancock.

The 35-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today, where she was asked how she felt when the Conservative politician entered the camp a few days into this year’s series.

“He came in and everybody was shocked to see him in there,” she admitted.

“It’s a very strange environment so nobody wants it to be toxic. We just have to get on, be friends and be a family in camp, otherwise it’s not going to work, she continued further.

Scarlette also revealed a conversation that she had with Matt upon his arrival. “For me, when Matt came in I said, ‘You know, there are a lot of things you’ve done that people aren’t happy with and you have to understand that emotions are going to be running high in camp and you have to get why that is’”, she explained.

Scarlette was then asked the burning question that every viewer wants to know – did she end up liking Matt in the end? “I don’t think I had enough time to really get to know him because when he came in, he was trying to win us all over,” she detailed. “You know, he was doing his best to make sure he was involved in everything.”

In a concluding thought, she noted that she isn’t sure whether or not she will be staying in contact with the politician. “In the jungle, we got on, but on the outside, that doesn’t mean we’re going to be best mates at all.”

You can catch the next installment of I’m A Celebrity with presenters Ant and Dec tonight on ITV1 at 9:15pm.