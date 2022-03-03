‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2022 location confirmed

It’s been two long years since I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! took place in the Australian jungle, but as it turns out, 2022 is the year of the return!

Devoted I’m A Celeb fans will be delighted to hear that this year Ant and Dec will be returning to Australia to film the 2022 series of the beloved ITV show.

Rosemary Newell, Director of Content at ITV confirmed the exciting news today in a statement which read, “We expect I'm a Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million.”

For the past two years, I’m A Celeb has been moved to a new filming location a lot closer to home due to travel restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. Gwyrch Castle in Wales became the new temporary base for the ITV show in 2020 and 2021.

While show presenters Ant and Dec previously claimed to have loved their time in Wales, they also admit that getting back to Australia has always been their aim.

“We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can,” Ant noted when speaking on The One Show last month.

Since this wonderful news was announced earlier today, fans have been sharing their joy and excitement on social media.

“Maybe I can get excited for the show again just wasn’t the same in wales,” one fan Tweeted, adding “#imaceleb #australia #backwhereitbelongs.”

“The news we needed on a dreary day! #ImACeleb” another fan gushed.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Will return to our screens this November, back in its original filming location in the Australian jungle.