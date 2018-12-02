I’m a Celeb: Noel Edmonds reveals what viewers didn’t see

Noel Edmonds was the shock first eviction of this year's I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

And he has now hinted that there was a lot that the public didn't see on the show.

The 69-year-old appeared on the spin-off show Extra Camp and told presenter Scarlett Moffat that, ''There are a lot of stories that have not been broadcast.''

Noel was the first to get the boot after nine days despite being the highest paid star to ever enter the jungle with a reported £600,000 fee.

He spoke about the incessant boredom in the camp.

He said, ''I don’t think people can fully appreciate what it is like round the clock to be going from these huge periods of absolute boredom to moments of total terror in-between having almost no food and the most appalling toilet facilities.''

He also hinted that discussions about cosmic ordering and his beliefs had been left out of the final cut of the show.

So, did he act like he thought he would in there?

He admitted that, ''I wasn't as naughty as I expected to be in there, mainly because we spent a lot of time talking. And really chewing the fat on issues.''

It was when he was watching his best bits reel, that Noel highlighted how the whole experience is strange but an absolutely amazing one.

He said, ''The whole thing is such a weird experience. I haven’t lied, since I came in here I was just going to be myself, open and honest. I haven’t done anything for effect. ‘This is in the top 10 life experiences for me.''

He continued, ''Please believe me, this is just about the finest production I’ve ever been involved with…It’s incredible, I’m humbled and proud to have been a part of it.''

I'm a Celeb continued tonight on ITV at 9pm.