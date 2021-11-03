‘I’m a Celeb’ has announced its launch date and we have a list of potential campmates!

Since the show’s launch in 2002, we’ve been OBSESSED with ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’!

Each year as the evenings get dark, Strictly arrives back on our TVs, we’ve waited with bated breath for the announcement of the return date of one of TV;s most entertaining shows. And finally, we have a launch date for 2021!

The 21st season of the series will start the 21st of November 2021!

We cannot wait for more bushtucker trials, camp drama and hilarious antics for Ant and Dec!

Last year was the first time that the show had to happen outside of its traditional jungle setting due to Covid complications and the campers faced a whole new set of challenges as they relocated not to hot and sunny Australia, but instead to Baltic North Wales!

This year’s show is set to be located in Gwrych Castle and apparently has a bumper line-up coming to the camp this year, with some rivalries already set up, such as Coronation Street's Simon Gregson who is set to go head-to-head with EastEnders soap rival Adam Woodyatt, 53! Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge is also tipped to join in the fun, along with Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, which is a real surprise!

Some of the bigger names tipped, but not yet confirmed are music producer ‘Naughty Boy’ who was allegedly supposed to appear last year and pulled out last minute, along with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall. ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Jaime Laing shared a screengrab of an article on his story, showing his name at the top of a bunch of bookmakers’ odds for contestants entering the camp and teased fans by captioning it ‘Great odds!’

Another star rumoured to take part is Maura Higgins of Love Island fame – now that we would definitely watch!

Producers have revealed that campers will have to undergo 2 weeks quarantine before the show begins in order to ensure that no Covid enters the camp and to avoid instances like in Strictly where Covid became a problem on set.

We’re counting down the days to November 21st!