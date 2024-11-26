I’m A Celeb fans exclaim as votes revealed for next Bushtucker Trial

We finally know who will be taking part in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial!

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, viewers were left waiting until the last-minute before they could vote for two celebrities to take part in the next trial.

At the time, presenting duo Ant and Dec confirmed that they would be revealing the results of the vote during I’m A Celeb’s companion show, I’m A Celebrity Unpacked.

Now, fans have been reacting to the discovery of the two campmates that will be undertaking the next Bushtucker Trial!

Following last night’s episode of Unpacked, the producers of I’m A Celebrity took to social media to share that Loose Women panelist Jane Moore and former Love Island finalist Maura Higgins have been voted by the public for the latest trial.

“As revealed on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked, your votes mean Jane and Maura will need to brave their way through ‘Fright at the End of the Tunnel’ tomorrow night!” they penned in their caption, alongside photos of the two stars.

Tonight’s upcoming Bushtucker Trial will mark the first time in a week that Dean McCullough has not been voted to do the trial. The BBC Radio 1 presenter has consecutively done trials for the past six days, and won 10 out of 12 stars in yesterday's trial.

Following the news of a change in the public’s vote, many I’m A Celebrity viewers have been taking to social media to express their opinions on Jane and Maura doing the trial.

“Do I need a new set of glasses or is Dean FINALLY GETTING A BREAK???” one fan praised on Instagram.

“YES YES YES. NO DEAN!! Finally getting to see others doing trials,” another exclaimed.

“I voted for Maura and Jane! It will be great to see them do the trial… I guess it will be odd that Dean isn't there!” a third viewer joked.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.