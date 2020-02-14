I’ll have what she’s having: 7 classic rom-coms to watch on Netflix

Valentine’s Day is here and love is in the air. For those of you who don’t have plans for this evening, fear not. The weather is set to absolutely miserable so staying in looks like the far more appealing option.

Order a pizza, grab a glass of rosé and pop on one of these classic rom-coms this Valentine’s Day.

P.S I Love You

The sequel was just confirmed this week so why not swoon over this heartbreaking love story and cringe over Gerald Butler’s awful Irish accident? P.S I Love You follows grieving widow Holly who finds a series of letters her husband left behind to help her cope.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The king of ‘90s rom-coms Hugh Grant stars in this witty romantic-comedy about a commitment-phobic Brit who tries to reconnect with a charming American woman before she marries a dull, wealthy man.

Just Like Heaven

Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this swoon-worthy 2005 flick. Shortly after David moves into his apartment, he is greeted by an unwelcome visitor: the spirit of Elizabeth Masterson, who refuses to leave the apartment she once owned.

Mystic Pizza

This feel-good ‘80s movie is the perfect Valentine’s Day movie for you and your sisters. Mystic Pizza stars Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor and Annabeth Gish as three teenage girls who try their best to navigate life and love while working in a pizza parlor.

Dear John

This list wouldn’t be complete without a Nicholas Spark tear-jerker. Get the tissues ready because this movie will leave you in floods of tears by the end credits. A soldier falls for a college student when he is on leave from the army. When he is re-enlisted, they have to keep the spark alive by sending handwritten letters.

When Harry Met Sally

This has got to be one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, When Harry Met Sally follows the tale of two friends who are constantly on the brink of love. The charming ‘80s movie is one of the most iconic rom-coms and the perfect one to watch on February 14.

Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts baby in the corner! Swoon over Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in this ‘80s classic. While spending summer with her family in the mountains, 17-year-old Frances falls in love with the resort’s free-spirited dance instructor.