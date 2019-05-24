I’ll be there for you: This ‘Friends’ star has been spotted in Dublin

If there's anywhere in the world you wouldn't expect to see a major Hollywood star, it's probably in a remote part of North Dublin.

The iconic Friends actress Courtney Cox has been spotted in Lusk this morning as her musician partner prepares for tomorrow's Snow Patrol gig.

The 54-year-old was snapped picking up a coffee in Applegreen station in the Dublin location, and looked relaxed and chilled out in blue jeans, a navy jumper and sunglasses.

You almost wouldn't recognise her, but these Freshii staff members couldn't miss out on the chance to snap a photo with her.

We had a very special ‘Friend’ drop by to Applegreen Lusk North! pic.twitter.com/nefUZFMxhL — Applegreen (@goapplegreen) May 23, 2019

Applegreen tweeted the snap with the message: "We had a very special ‘Friend’ drop by to Applegreen Lusk North!" Gas.

Courtney's partner Johnny McDaid plays a concert in Bangor, Co. Down tonight as part of the Snow Patrol 'Wildness' tour, and plays Malahide Castle in Dublin on June 7.

The actress, who is famed for playing Monica Geller on the hit TV show, was snapped hanging out with The Hunger Games star Woody Harrelson and X-Men actor James Marsden in Los Angeles earlier this week at Wiltern Theater where Johnny was playing a gig.

Courtney posted a picture to Instagram of herself with three famous friends on Tuesday, captioning the snap; "Great night with this lovable misfits at Snow Patrol concert."

Johnny's band are heading on a string of dates across Europe, and said that the public's obsession with his and Courtney's romance is 'bizarre'.

The couple announced their engagement in 2014, but have yet to tie the knot. He commented: “I think people are curious. I’m often approached from a perspective of people thinking they know something when they don’t.

He continued:

“There is a missing part of that equation, I’m on tour at the moment and Courtney is in LA. So it would be really difficult for me to get married unless I do it by proxy or over Skype or something.”

He spoke to the Belfast Telegraph: “It is a bit bizarre but it comes with the territory. I expect the curiosity but I also respect my relationship and my love.”

Courtney and Johnny apparently split up in 2015 but later rekindled their relationship. The Derry rocker was introduced to Cox by Ed Sheeran in 2013, who is a mutual mate.

The actress is already mum to 14-year-old Coco, with ex-husband David Arquette. When she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she denied that Johnny was her fiancé.

“We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together. We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before."

Feature image: movies-and-tv.com