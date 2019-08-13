If you’re a nervous flyer, this is possibly the best seat for you

We all know at least one person who goes into full panic mode during a flight if the slightest bit of turbulence occurs. If you don't know anyone in your friend group, it's probably you…

Nervous flyers are pretty common, considering you're putting your entire trust in two people you've never met before in a cockpit.

The actual process of flying can cause huge amounts of discomfort, be it from the taking off aspect, the turbulence during or the landing. One flight attendant has revealed the best seat for anxious flyers;

"If you’re a nervous flyer or feel uneasy with turbulence, then sit as close to the front of the plane as possible. If you like turbulence and feeling everything then sit near the back of the plane," the former flight attendant named Matt, told The Mirror.

The ex-Easy Jet employee also revealed which seats have the most leg room, which we're fairly sure everyone already knows but nevertheless. It's nice to have an actual flight attendant's word for it.

"If you like extra legroom, the first row or emergency exit rows are good but be prepared to not have anything on the floor where you’re sat as you’re only allowed stuff in the overhead lockers. The floor has to be clear in case an emergency evacuation is needed."

The pilot is likely to avoid any turbulence from the front of the plane, so if you sit near the cockpit you'll probably avoid the experience too.

The front row or an emergency exit row is the ideal spot for those long-legged people (we're envious of you). If you're getting sweaty palms at the thought of the plane shaking, definitely don't sit at the back.

The back of the plane is the worst place to be anyway, seeing as the bathrooms are usually mid-way up the plane or at the front. You've got to have priorities, so book the front seat and pay the fee if you need comfort.