ICYMI: Here are all the stars who gave birth and announced pregnancies this Christmas!

Phew! What a year! What a Christmas! I don’t know about anyone else but I’m wiped after all the rush and run-up to the festive season this year, never mind the scary turn of events with new Covid restrictions, vaccines and strains – oh my!

In the midst of all that scary news that happened over the Christmas holidays, there was actually a few instances of rather lovely news, that we’ve rounded up for you; These are all the celebs who gave birth, or announced their pregnancy this Christmas, to break up all the bad news.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Less than a year after announcing his engagement to Amanda Pacheco, the That ’70s Show star revealed they’re expecting their first child. “#ItJustUsThreeNow,” he captioned a series of stunning photos with his future wife on Instagram on December 21.

The ‘That 70s Show’ star and ex-boyfriend of Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama (40) and fiancée Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they have a baby on the way in the form of a stunning maternity shoot, which gave off serious retro rally-driver vibes. Such a different and creative photo shoot with their bump!

Kate and Rio Ferdinand

The former TOWIE star and the footballer welcomed baby Cree Ferdinand just days before Christmas Day, making him the perfect little present!

The couple announced their pregnancy in an adorable Instagram video post, in which they recorded Rio’s children’s reactions to the news. Lorenz, Tate and Tia’s reactions are hilarious and wholesome, squealing with delight at the announcement. Kate let followers know in the caption that ‘the crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier’ and how every time she watched the video of the kid’s reactions ‘it makes [her] cry’. Us too!

Kate shared how she was feeling on Instagram eleven days after the birth and also detailed the ‘traumatic birth’.

‘What a bubble this is…We are so obsessed with our little angel Cree. I just seem to stare at him for hours on end…seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed.

‘I wanted to share this with you. This is me … and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days. After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.'

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

The couple welcomed their son, Rhodes (Can you even with that gorgeous name?), last Sunday, December 27th in Los Angeles. The news broke last night and mother and baby – who reportedly weighs a healthy 9 pounds – are reported to be doing well.

Roberts had announced the pregnancy in August with a cryptic Instagram post, captioned ‘Me…and my two favourite guys’. The picture attached showed her flashing her baby bump in a serene photo shoot, Roberts (29) clad in a white, summery dress, while Garrett (36) joined her, the pair embracing. Fans flocked to the post to show their love, offering their congratulations to the couple.

Kimberly Walsh and Justin Scott

‘They say 3 is the magic number!’

Kimberley Walsh (39) took to Instagram on December 21st to announce that she’s pregnant with her third child!

The former ‘Girls Aloud’ Singer and her husband Justin Scott are sixteen weeks pregnant.

The singer, presenter and actress shared a post on the 21st of December sharing with OK magazine that she feels it’s a strange time to share lovely news; ‘It’s a strange time but I’m so happy to share this lovely news with you all! Me, Justin and the boys are so excited to add another little munchkin to our crew. Thanks @ok_mag for capturing these pics for us we had such a fun day shooting with you. Now pass me the mince pies!’

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Laura announced the wonderful news on her Instagram account on December 16th after it had been widely reported that morning that the 35-year-old had gotten married at a secret ceremony in Dublin last month.

Revealing her pregnancy, Laura started by saying, “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she lovingly wrote.

Alongside her announcement, Laura shared a sweet image of a tiny baby grow with the words “Sweet Child O’ Mine, Coming 2021,” emblazoned across it.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and fiancée, Californian model, April Love Geary welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on December 12th!

Their third child arrived safely into the world, with April announcing the wonderful news on social media. "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much," she lovingly wrote, revealing her son's gorgeous name. The 25-year-old mum also shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her precious little baby in her hospital bed.

Candice King

Huge congratulations are in order for the Vampire Diaries star, Candice King who became a mama of two, after welcoming the birth of her second child with husband Joe King on December 12th!

The 33-year-old actress announced the wonderful news on Instagram on Thursday night, writing, “Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts,” the now mum-of-two lovingly wrote alongside an adorable photo showing she and her little one holding hands.

“We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20,” Candice added, revealing her daughter’s beautiful name.