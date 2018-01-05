SHEmazing!
ICYMI: Derry Girls landed last night and Twitter is officially obsessed

by

If you didn't catch the first episode of Channel 4's new comedy series, Derry Girls, last night, you'd want to have a pretty good excuse because you missed out on a real gem.

Set in Derry in the 90s, the show follows 16-year-old Erin and her band of mates as they navigate secondary school life under the watchful eye of the nuns, and to the backdrop of The Troubles.

With a sharp succinct script and hilarious performances from the ensemble cast, Derry Girls proved a massive hit on Twitter, with scores of viewers keen to heap praise upon the new show.

Here are just some of the best reactions.

