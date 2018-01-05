ICYMI: Derry Girls landed last night and Twitter is officially obsessed
If you didn't catch the first episode of Channel 4's new comedy series, Derry Girls, last night, you'd want to have a pretty good excuse because you missed out on a real gem.
Set in Derry in the 90s, the show follows 16-year-old Erin and her band of mates as they navigate secondary school life under the watchful eye of the nuns, and to the backdrop of The Troubles.
With a sharp succinct script and hilarious performances from the ensemble cast, Derry Girls proved a massive hit on Twitter, with scores of viewers keen to heap praise upon the new show.
Here are just some of the best reactions.
Lovefresh new comedy on @Channel4 #DerryGirls fantastically talented young cast; uproariously funny; great throwback music & original; & fierce head nun at a v recognisable Catholic girls school! @LisaMMcGee triumph!
— BETTY REDONDO (@bettyredondo) January 5, 2018
So I forgot about #DerryGirls last night but watched it at 7.30 this morning when I got up. Laughed so hard I cried. Now that's how to put yourself in a good mood for the day
— Alison Newman (@alison_a_newman) January 5, 2018
@LisaMMcGee #DerryGirls was brilliant to watch last night shame it's only for 30mins a episode looking forward to next week episode
— Mark Gordon (@MarcGordon91) January 5, 2018
The wooden spoon threat came out in the first episode of #DerryGirls. Can’t tell you how many times we were threatened with that bad boy as a kid. Must be a standard NI mum thing.#woodenspoon
— Rebekah Tipping (@ultimatellama) January 5, 2018
Phenomenal, hilarious & on point to early 90s Northern Ireland #DerryGirls #NoMobilePhones
— Neal McClelland (@radioneal) January 5, 2018
Just watched #DerryGirls on @All4 @Channel4! Brilliant‘Don’t say knickers in front of your father, he can’t cope’
— Jenaspenna (@Jenaspenna) January 5, 2018
So many great lines from #DerryGirls still in my head from last night. 2018 already better than last year.
— That's the English for ye, fuckin' savages. (@SheamusSweeney) January 5, 2018
"Did you kill that nun?"
"No"
"Then why were you pissing on her & making sandwiches?"#DerryGirls
— Mark. (@MarkZuid) January 4, 2018
Yer girls ma saying she was willing to take her chances on the bridge even with the bomb on it is basically everyone’s mammy in Derry #DerryGirls
— Judith Juffiff (@WeeJudiee) January 4, 2018