Amazing: The best moments from this year’s Late Late Toy Show

Last night, Ryan Tubridy won hearts as the greatest Late Late Toy Showman ever.

The iconic show opened with a musical number from the beloved family film – The Greatest Showman.

Ryan, alongside a cast of talented kids, performed the song in the ringmaster’s red coat and black top, showing off his singing skills.

Over one million viewers tuned into watch what some are calling the best toy show yet.

However, it was the kids that stole the show this year, bringing us to tears and then uncontrollable laughter all in the same night.

Little Davey’s Mary Poppins mishap is making us think he’s not too excited about the upcoming film.

With apologies to Mary Poppins.#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/FzIv5zY0Xj — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) 30 November 2018

Future businesswoman Alyssa charged the host a whopping €100 for his coffee with ketchup.

"That'll be €100" Five year old Alyssa knows her business.#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/JBk5G2wh1W — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) 30 November 2018

And Cormac’s determination to build his mum a floating house in the future was beyond sweet.

The gardaí's newest member is going to keep a safe eye on Donegal for us.

It's the ride on toys!

With accompaniment by David Lane age 11.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/K4uGpgALWX — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) 30 November 2018

One to rival the show’s opening was Rachel Coyne’s fantastic performance of Never Enough.

The 15-year-old wowed the audience as she received a standing ovation.

Later in the show, hearts were moved when young Scott (nine) revealed that he donated his bone marrow to save his cousin Grace’s life (6).

Scott was then surprised to see his rugby idols Sean O'Brien, Tadhg Furlong, and Rob Carney turn up with gifts on stage.

"I wanted to save her life" Absolute hero Scott who donated bone marrow to his little cousin Grace gets a few surprises.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/xn9dWNgv8k — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) 1 December 2018

Rob called the boy a “real life hero” and said all three of them were really proud of Scott for his selfless act.

What an amazing Late Late Toy Show this year! One thing’s for sure, we don’t know how next year will top it.