Iarnród Eireann resume service following ‘tragic incident’ in Sallins

Iarnród Eireann have informed the public that service has resumed following a tragic incident in Sallins, Co Kildare.

Earlier this afternoon, they informed passengers on Twitter that service to and from Heuston had been suspended.

"All services suspended through Sallins, emergency services attending tragic incident on line north of station. All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice," read the initial tweet.

They updated passengers in the hour that followed and confirmed that disruption was ongoing and significant delays should be expected.

However, their recent tweet confirmed that while delays were still to be expected, service had resumed and routes should soon be operating on schedule.

Twitter users have expressed their sympathy over the incident, and received further updates from the company with respect to individual enquiries.

