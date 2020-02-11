‘I went overboard with it’: Molly-Mae opens up about lip filler regret

Love Island star Molly Mae has opened up about her lip fillers, admitting that she went too far with the procedure after leaving the reality show.

The 20-year-old explained that she didn’t realise what she was doing at the time, “I have got most of my filler dissolved, obviously I used to get filler and when I came out of Love Island I got a little bit more filler and for me, that was the worst time for me coming out of the villa.

“The trolling I got for that was really intense and it was really horrible,” the reality star shared.

“I can understand why it happened because I went overboard with it and I didn’t really realise what I was doing and I just went too far," she shared.

"It was just a really, really bad time to get filler done because I had literally come out of the villa and that is the time you are most scrutinised.”

Molly said that getting the filler dissolved was one of the best decisions she ever made.

The influencer continued to open up about the pressure to get fillers and how normalised it has become. She said: “I’m honestly scared for my children growing up in this world. In a world where it’s normal to get filler.”

“For me, it’s something I wish I never got into. I wish I’d listened to my mum. Best believe, if my daughter ever mentions the word filler to me she’s getting booted out the front door,” the Love Island star continued.

Molly continued to say she had to fight back the tears when she looked at her face after having the filler dissolved. “I looked in the mirror and felt like crying. I didn’t realise what I had done to my face.”