‘I was in shock’: Khloe on why she kept Tristan at True’s birth

Khloe Kardashian was overjoyed to be pregnant with her first child. The social media posts in the months prior to the birth of her daughter True portrayed a glowing mum-to-be doting on her new chapter in life with her partner, Tristan Thompson. Sadly the birthing process was difficult in more ways than one as it emerged that Thompson had been unfaithful to Khloe during their time together.

There was a predictable media frenzy; especially when it emerged that Thompson had been present at the birth of his daughter – and that was Khloe's choice, but it didn't stop her getting attacked online as a result.

The 34-year-old has now opened up about her reasons for doing this, ahead of the drama being addressed on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is very much to be admired for her handling of what was an extremely distressing situation. Taking to Twitter, she explained that her initial reaction to the cheating scandal was one of shock, but that she chose to put her daughter's happiness first and to ensure that she had memories and happy times to look back on with her father.

"I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!"

Having her first child, was, she said, something she had waited so long for; and so she found the strength to be strong for True, adding that she was proud of the mature way she handled the whole time.

Fans were quick to praise the mum for her positivity and honesty.

"That is so selfless and a true characteristic of a mother. You’re amazing!" said one.

