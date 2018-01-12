‘I deserve a statue’: #DryJanuary is taking a serious toll on Twitter

Dry January is in full swing, ladies, and as a result Twitter is awash with posts from people debating the merits of a self-imposed alcohol-free month.

And like every Twitter thread, it's a real mixed bag.

Whether they're dismissing the notion entirely or embracing it with all their might, the inhabitants of the Twitosphere certainly have an opinion on it.

Introducing….

The non-starters

I just do not understand the #DryJanuary thing. Why torture yourself further, in the most bleak & miserable month of the year when you can console yourself with a large glass of Malbec? — Denise Evans (@DeniseKEvans) January 6, 2018

So how's #Veganuary and #DryJanuary going for you? Insanely fucking miserable yet? — The Grump Crusader(@grumpcrusader) January 10, 2018

Being Scottish, I don't think I've ever known a #dryJanuary — Rec Growth Network (@RecGrowthNet) January 12, 2018

The strugglers

Successfully survived my first boozy event of #DryJanuary without having any and I feel like I deserve a damn statue. — Ayla Schermer (@AylaSchermer) January 6, 2018

The great thing about giving up booze as a previously heavy drinker is the simultaneous 'giving up sleep' that happens with it Only lasts a week or so but forgot how rough the first week was… #DryJanuary — jack monroe(@BootstrapCook) January 4, 2018

Day 9 of #DryJanuary: – Bored – Confused – Uninterested in social activities – Wondering why no one does #DryFebruary instead so we have 3 less days of suffering — MEGAN KOBER, RDN (@NutrAddiction) January 10, 2018

Day 4 of #DryJanuary and I already want to give up — Lauren Buckley (@Laurenbuckley20) January 5, 2018

At what point can one claim to have 'done' #DryJanuary? Asking for a friend. — Bacchus (@Bacchus_Baracus) January 4, 2018

Is it too early to quit #DryJanuary — AlexCass (@alexcass1) January 5, 2018

5 days without a drink feels like a month already#dryjanuary — hendy (@g_carlhendy3) January 6, 2018

Welp. I guess I'm not doing #DryJanuary anymore. — Janie Haddad Tompkins (@janiehaddad) January 12, 2018

I am really trying to stick to #DryJanuary but my willpower is being tested today! #wineoclock — Mary Coviello (@mecoviello) January 11, 2018

The embracers

I've taken quite a bit of shit for doing #dryjanuary, but It's 8:30 on a Saturday morning and I'm not hungover so suck it — Patrick Scott (@PatrickScott_22) January 6, 2018

I’m at my wit’s end right now and a glass of wine would really help. But it’s #DryJanuary and I’m no quitter. — Haley Brennan (@hmb1021) January 11, 2018