‘I am lost’: Dolores O’Riordan’s partner mourns her in poignant post

Earlier this week, the music industry was left reeling when news broke that Dolores O'Riordan had passed away.

The Limerick-native, who rose to fame as a member of The Cranberries in the early 90s, was found dead in a London hotel on Monday January 15.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the globe, with fellow musicians and ardent music fans taking to social media to express their regret over the singer's untimely passing at the age of 46.

Having joined the band D.A.R.K in 2014, a whole new generation of music lovers were exposed to Dolores's distinctive voice, and the mother-of-three formed a romantic relationship with her band mate Olé Korestsky.

Olé paid tribute to Dolores on the band's official website this week, writing: "My friend, partner and the love of my life is gone."

"My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful, Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable."

Grief stricken, Olé painted a devastating picture of the future, adding: "I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now."

Dolores's death is not being treated as suspicious.