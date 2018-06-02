Hyping: The dating tactic you never even knew you were guilty of

Have you ever been the one before the one?

Five dates in and everything seems to be going well, until the relationship is abruptly ended by the other person who 'isn't ready for a commitment', before announcing that they're getting engaged six months later.

This phenomenon is known as 'hyping', and it's actually more common than you might think.

So, what is it?

Well, it's when the person you're seeing gets a quick ego boost and moral support from your short and sweet relationship, thus allowing them to give more of themselves to someone new.

The concept can be likened to the support act at a concert.

Sure they can be enjoyable, but at the end of the day, their main job is to hype the crowd for the main event – All of the work, none of the glory.

What's more, the person who gets left behind will often be in need of a little ego boost of their own and thus the cycle continues.

Dr Victoria Galbraith, Psychologist, told Metro :"We generally seem to lead more transient lifestyles these days and this extends to dating, so it can be considered more difficult to find a long-term partner."

She added, "Couple that with a disposable outlook on life (e.g. constantly searching or waiting for the next car, next phone, next job), this can extend to people…the next partner perhaps!"

Speaking about her own experience, sex blogger, Vix Meldrew, explained, “I dated Jim for six weeks. At times it felt like I was his personal counsellor who just wasn't being paid by the hour but in fine dining and cunnilingus.”

“I talked him through his demons and gave him ways to do things differently next time (I know… eye-roll at me). He made promises for the future which included making things official and introducing me to his mum. Then he ghosted."

“A couple of months later, his Instagram blared declarations of an engagement to his new girlfriend before my bum print had even left his sofa.”

Sound familiar?

Whether you're the hyper or the victim, both can have real implications on your next relationship.

But don't let that stop you from finding the one, as Vix points out, there could me someone out there being hyped up for you as we speak.