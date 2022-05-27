Husband of teacher who died in Texas shooting suffers fatal heart attack

The husband of Irma Garcia, the primary school teacher who tragically died following a school shooting in Texas earlier this week, has now passed away just two days later after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Joe Garcia, who was married to his wife Irma for 24 years, passed away on Thursday at just 50-years-of-age.

Speaking to People, Joe’s nephew John Martinez said he believed his uncle died “of a broken heart.”

Joe and Irma were high-school sweethearts and shared four children together. Irma first started working at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, 23 years ago, one year after the couple tied the knot.

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 11:30am on May 24, an 18-year-old shooter wearing body armor opened fire on a classroom of students at Robb Elementary School, killing a total of 21 people. These included 19 children between the ages of 7 and 10-years-old.

Among the victims were two primary school teachers, including 46-year-old Irma. It has been reported that Irma died trying to save the children in her classroom, as one of the students who tragically died in the shooting was found in her arms.

Irma Garcia

“She died a hero trying to protect her students,” Martinez continued, adding, “She was a mom to them as well.”

“She was a light in every room. She always had joy in her. She was a light to the world. I just really do want her to be remembered as someone who put her life on the line, to the very last moment. She sacrificed herself.”

Eva Mireles was the second teacher who died due to Tuesday’s horrific events. She had been teaching for 17 years and was also a mother to her college graduate daughter.